Children love almonds! Don’t you relish this skinny nut which is filled with goodness? All those time that your mother must have told you to consume the soaked almonds as a morning regime are outdated now. Try giving almonds a bit of more flavour by turning in soupy! Yes you read that right!

The Creamy almond soup is a class apart from everyday soups like tomato, veggie or mushroom soups. The moment it is placed on the table, you can experience a rich aroma wafting out of the bowl, and as soon as a spoonful of the soup rests on your palate, you are sure to forget yourself in its luscious texture and special flavour.

“With a bit of white sauce to add volume to the almond paste and nothing but a dash of pepper to enhance the

flavour, this Creamy Almond Soup makes its presence felt on the menu and in your heart,” said Dr Tanisha Mehta, Consultant – Dietician and Nutritionist, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road.

Almond Soup

Ingredients

15 to 20 almonds (badam)

3 cups white stock

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp plain flour (maida)

3/4 cup milk

2 drops almond essence

2 tbsp fresh cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch)to taste

For The Garnish

2 tbsp roasted almond (badam) slivers

Method

 Soak the almonds in hot water for 10 minutes. Peel off the skin and blend in a mixer using 2 tbsp of water till smooth. Keep aside.

 Heat the butter in a deep non-stick pan, add the plain flour, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

 Add the white stock, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring continuously.

 Add the milk, almond paste, almond essence, fresh cream, salt and pepper, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

 Serve immediately garnished with almond slivers.

Why almonds?

Now that almonds are great for one’s brain is no news. However, this nutritious nut is great for weight- loss. A research by the British Journal of Nutrition found that consuming almonds as a part of regular diet gives you around 55 grams in a day is good to maintain weight and reduce the risk of heart diseases. In fact, another study found that almonds, if consumed for snacking, it can help reduce hunger.

Loads of studies have even proven that almond helps in improving the overall health. A 2014 study says, a “balanced hypo-caloric almond enriched diet in comparison to the balanced hypo-caloric nut-free diet led to a greater weight-loss and overall better improvements in studied cardiovascular disease risk factors.”

