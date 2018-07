Feeding your toddler can be a herculean task. Especially if it’s something healthy that you have got to feed, then it’s a bigger challenge. That’s why you need to reinvent yourself constantly in order to give your little munchkin, all the goodness. Here’s a recipe that you must try for their lunchbox, trust us, they’ll love it.

It has the goodness of paneer or cottage cheese along with the richness of spinach or palak. All in all, it’s a must try. Paneer is a sure-shot hit among children. They love anything that’s cheesy or with paneer. Moreover, the spinach is a very healthy vegetable. Spinach contains high amounts of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, folic acid, iron and calcium.

Green Roll (Spinach chapatti with seasoned cottage cheese filling in the centre)

Serving Size: 2-3

Preparation Time: 15- 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

For Dough:

2 cups of multigrain flour

1 bunch of spinach

A small piece of ginger

8-10 pieces of garlic

2-3 green chillis

1 tsp of lime juice

1/4 tsp of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp of oil

For stuffing:

100 gms of paneer

1/2 cup of red, green and yellow bell peppers

1/4 cup of onion

3 tbsp of ketchup

1 tbsp of chili flakes

1/2 tsp of black pepper

Amul lite butter

Salt to taste

For Salad:

2 tomatoes

1 cube of cheese

1/2 tsp of chilli flakes

Salt to taste

Coriander for garnishing

Method:

 Make a soft dough by mixing all the ingredients mentioned. [Spinach needs to be purred with ginger, garlic, green chilli, lime juice and salt.]

 Take a dough ball and roll it out in a chapatti. Roast it like a fulka chapatti. Keep aside.

 Now take 1-2tbsp of oil in a wok then add chopped garlic, chopped onions, diced bell peppers, black pepper, salt, chilli flakes, ketchup and sauté. Lastly, add small paneer cubes and mix well.

 Let it cool and then roll the stuffing in chapatti and roast on tava using very little Amul lite butter. Serve it with cheese tomato salad.

Cheese tomato salad:

 Cut tomatoes in long strips and grated cheese.

 Toss tomatoes and cheese in salt, chilli flakes and coriander for garnishing.

“The recipe contains 200 kcals of calories. Paneer adds to the protein content of the dish and palak is rich in vitamin C. Paneer ensures strong bones and teeth, healthy heart muscles and helps in smooth nerve functioning too. Spinach is extremely nutrient rich,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Sports Medicine Department, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

(with inputs for recipe shared by Jayshree Udeshi, a food enthusiast)