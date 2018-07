The incessant downpour in Mumbai has made the city vulnerable to various infections. Monsoon can make a person prone to various ailments like flu, influenza, common cold, cough etc. That is why it is called the season of soups! One of the most delicious appetizers, soups made out of any vegetable is delectable.

In such weather, what better than sipping a hot cup of soup along with bread crumbs! So hurry to your kitchen and try out this recipe as told by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital. Also, make sure that you kick off the junk, spicy and oily food to help you to stay healthy during the downpour. What are you waiting for? Quickly try this recipe which can be a boon for you! Read on…

Roasted bell- pepper soup

Nutritional value: Bell peppers help to fight inflammation are good for our digestive system, aids weight loss, keeps our respiratory system in top shape, strengthens immunity, regulates blood flow, wards of infections and supports the nervous system.

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 onion, cut into four

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

2 bell-peppers (red), seeded and chopped coarsely

2 yellow peppers, seeded and chopped coarsely

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 ½ cups cold water

2 tbsp rice oil

Ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives to garnish (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 0 C/ 400 0 F. Place the onions, garlic and peppers in an ovenproof dish. Drizzle the oil over the vegetables and mix well. Turn the pieces of pepper skin sides up. Roast for 25 – 30 minutes or until slightly charred, then allow to cool slightly. Squeeze the garlic flesh out of the skins into a blender. Add the roasted vegetables, tomatoes and water. Process until smooth. Press the mixture through a sieve into a bowl and season with fresh black pepper. Garnished with fresh chives. Serve warm.

Image Source: Shutterstock