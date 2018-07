Most of will remember the days when we would munch on chikkis from Lonavala. The crunchy texture and sweet taste was surely a part of our childhood. One of the healthiest snacks to munch on, chikki has various benefits. Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur gives us the recipe to make it along with explaining its health benefits.

DRY FRUIT AND NUTS CHIKKI

Portion Size: 3

Ingredients: Amount (g/ml)

 Dates 20gm

 Cashew 20 gm

 Almond 10 gm

 Peanut 100 gm

 Pista 10 gm

 Raisins 20 gm

 Poppy seeds 10 gm

 Jaggery 50 gm

 Cardamom 0.05 gm

 Ghee 30 gm

 Vanilla essence 1ml

Read: Here’s a recipe that you can have for dinner- it’s light, healthy and prescribed by our dietician!

Method of Preparation

 Dry roast the poppy seeds and keep aside.

 In another pan heat ghee and roast the dry fruits. Keep it aside.

 Melt the jaggery with water until a thread like consistency is obtained.

 Then add the roasted dry fruits, poppy seeds, powdered cardamom and vanilla essence to the pan.

 Add jaggery and mix well.

 Apply ghee to the tray and pour the mixture into it.

 Allow it to set and cut in desired shape.

Read: You should totally try this monsoon recipe for lunch, as recommended by our dietician!

Nutritional benefits:

Energy (for 1 portion) = 496.5 kcals

Protein (for 1 portion) = 13.17 g

Dry fruits provide the essential vitamins and minerals for building immunity.

They contain vitamin E, niacin and riboflavin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps keep cells healthy.

Image Source: Shutterstock