Weekend is here and what better than having pancakes for breakfast? Pancakes can be called the ultimate indulgence. But what if we tell you that this indulgence can be laden with nutritional benefits? Yes, that’s true!

We bring to you a yummilicious pancake recipe to up your intake of protein so the body functions to the fullest. Proteins play a pivotal role in building stronger bones, muscles, cartilage and also are important for blood, skin, nails and hair! “It is healthy, yummy and most importantly, filled with protein,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Protein Rich Pancakes

Serves: 6-7 nos

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup rice (chawal)

1⁄2 cup par-boiled rice (ukda chawal)

2 Tbsp urad dal (split black lentils)

2 Tbsp toovar (arhar) dal

2 Tbsp chana dal (split bengal gram)

1 tbsp moong dal (split green gram)

A pinch turmeric powder (haldi)

A pinch asafoetida (hing)

1⁄4 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

1 whole dry Kashmiri red chillies

1 chopped onions

3 garlic (lehsun) cloves

1 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Method:

– Soak rice and dals for at least 2-3 hours, keep aside. Grind it together with red chillies and fennel seeds to make a coarse paste.

– Add salt, turmeric powder, asafoetida, mix well and set aside.

– Add the onions, garlic and coriander and mix well.

– Add little water to make it’s consistency slightly thicker than the dosa batter.

– Heat the flat griddle or tawa, take one ladle full and spread the batter as we do for dosa.

– Drizzle little oil and once it is cooked, turn to other side and cook till golden brown.

– Serve hot with coriander/ mint chutney.

Why protein?

Proteins are bio-molecules that are useful for every cell in our body. Hair and nails are mostly made up of protein. The body utilizes proteins for repairing tissues and helps in makeing various body chemicals along with enzymes and hormones.

Given its extensive functions in the body, your body needs relatively large amounts of this ‘macro-nutrient’. According to the Harvard Health Blog (2018),”the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.”

Image Source: Shutterstock