Food is one thing that unites us all, isn’t it? Our common love to try new dishes and try experimenting a mix of those authentic spices with new ones for added flavour perfectly, is a flair that very few people have. Come Thursday, you’re hit by the mid-week blues and all you crave is peace for the weekend.

There are days in the week when you are left with very few cooking options. This is mostly because you have already lost the creativity quotient to try new recipes and barely have time. But kids, being kids want newer dishes each day. For those days, here is your recipe. Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital gives us this yummy recipe to beat the mid-week blues.

Moong Dal Dosa

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

Moong dal- 1 ½ cups (washed and soaked)

Ginger- ½ tsp

Cumin (jeera) – 1 tsp

Green chillies- 2 no

Onion- 2 medium sized, finely chopped

Green chillies- 2 no, finely chopped

Oil- 1 ½ tsp

Onion- 1 piece

Method:

– Wash and soak moong dal for 15 to 30 mins. Drain off the water from the dal. Add dal, salt, ginger, chillies and cumin with little water to a blender jar and blend it until smooth. Do not add more water after grinding.

– Simmer in chillies and onion lightly in oil and keep aside.

– Heat the pan and then rub a piece of onion all over it.

– Pour a ladle of batter and spread to make a thin dosa. Brush oil on the edges.

– Flip and cook the dosa on the other side to make it crispy.

– Sprinkle water on the tawa, rub it with onion and repeat for the next dosa.

Health benefits

Moong dal is a great source of protein, vitamins and dietary fibre. “Moong dal is rich in protein and high on fibre They have a high satiety value as well. They are rich in antioxidants and some essential amino acids which are building blocks of our body. This recipe is easy to make and most of all, it’s extremely healthy,” added Udeshi.

