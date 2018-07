Eggplants, aubergine or brinjal is one of the most favoured vegetables by people of age groups. It is one of the very few vegetables (apart from potatoes, of course!), that can be cooked in different ways. Be it masala baingan, brinjal fry, baingan-ka-bharta, bharwan baingan, begun bhaaji or vangi bath, you are sure to like it!

Since it is the season for soups, here is a brinjal soup recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital that is good for your heart and digestive system alike. Try it for the weekend!

Aubergine Soup with Mozzarella

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 aubergines or eggplant, trimmed and roughly chopped

4 cups water

2/3 cup milk

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

175 gms buffalo mozzarella, thinly sliced

2 tbsp rice oil

Ground black pepper to taste

Method

– Heat the oil in a large pan and add the chopped onions and garlic. Cook for 4- 5 minutes or until soft.

– Add the chopped aubergines and cook for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and browned.

– Pour in the water and cook for about 5 minutes. Leave the soup to cool slightly, then puree in a blender until smooth.

– Return to the pan and season with black pepper. Add the milk and parsley and bring to a boil.

– Ladle the soup into bowls and lay mozzarella on top and serve immediately.

Why brinjal?

Brinjal has an unusual variety of health benefits. Here are a few of them:

Builds strong bones.

Prevents osteoporosis.

Excellent for your heart.

Protects digestive system.

Aids weight loss.

Helps in treating anaemia.

Improves cognitive functions.

Prevents cancer.

Manages diabetes.

Protects infants from birth defects.

