Having spinach may not sound like a perfect meal plan, especially for a kid. But do not underestimate the power of this green wonder. The leafy veggie is a great source of folate and Omega-3 fatty acids. It strengthens muscles, fights eye problems and help in growth and development.

Here are 3 reasons to consume spinach regularly:

1) Eye health

Spinach is known to improve eye health. This is mainly because it contains two antioxidants- lutein and zeaxanthin in abundance that helps in improving eye vision. Moreover, these antioxidants are stored in the macula that acts as a natural sunblock.

2) Slows down ageing

Spinach contains antioxidants that combat oxidative stress. Oxidative stress accelerates ageing. Moreover, oxidative stress leads to many neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, cancers, chronic fatigue syndrome, heart failure and many inflammatory diseases.

3) Growth and development of your child

Spinach is good for your baby mainly since it is packed with nutrients that aid healthy growth and development. It is a good source of Vitamin A and Vitamin K, apart from being excellent sources of calcium, zinc, fibre, iron, folate etc, Iron is vital for efficient brain and neurological functioning, while zinc is important for a healthy immune system.

Spinach Corn Mushroom Open Sandwich

All said and done, eating it, in the same manner, may not be very pleasing. Therefore, we bring to you a recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital, to have spinach in a yummy way.

Ingredients:

3 cups of blanched spinach

100 gms paneer

1 small onion finely chopped

8 mushroom chopped

1/4 tsp pepper

salt to taste

4 whole grain bread

1/2 cup boiled corn

1 tomato finely chopped

1 green chilli finely chopped

1 tsp pizza seasoning

1 tbsp garlic finely chopped

Butter

Method: –

Heat some butter. Add onions, garlic, tomatoes, green chillies and sliced mushrooms. Add some spinach and corn and cook it for a minute and keep it in a bowl. Add grated paneer and processed cheese salt to taste dash of pepper powder and pizza seasoning. Slit the bread in half, remove the bread from the centre and apply butter to it. In a preheated oven at 180 degrees for five minutes. Place the stuffing over the bread and garnish it with tomatoes, cheese and pizza seasoning. In a preheated oven at 180 degrees for five minutes.

Image source: Shutterstock/ Dr Eileen Canday