Come Monday morning and there are various puzzles to be solved. Your kids don’t want to go to school, you are unhappy just by the mere thought of entering the local train, everyone in the family is as sleepy as you could get–cutting it short, Monday mornings are not a sight to watch. Whether it is about what to wear to work in order to crush the Monday blues or just pack your child’s tiffin- everything is a mess. That’s why we have a saviour recipe for you!

This recipe, suggested to us by Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, is filled with nutrition and guess what? It’s easy to make and trust us, you’ll love it too!

Green Idli

Serves: 6 no.

Ingredients

1⁄4 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram) , soaked for 3 hours/ overnight and drained 1⁄2 cup blanched and roughly chopped spinach 1 green chilli, roughly chopped 1⁄2 tbsp fresh low-fat curds salt to taste Oil for greasing

Method

Combine the yellow moong dal , spinach and green chillies and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste without using any water.

Transfer the mixture into a bowl, add the curds and salt and mix well.

Pour 2 tsp water over it.

When the bubbles form, mix gently.

Grease the idli moulds using oil, put spoonfuls of the batter into idli moulds and steam in a steamer for 10 to 12 minutes or till the idlis are cooked.

Cool slightly, de-mould and serve with sambhar and healthy coriander/ mint chutney.

Remember: Moong dal is a good source of protein and helps boost immunity and fight infections.

Image Source: Shutterstock