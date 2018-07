That carrots are one of the most widely used vegetables all around the globe, is no news. This vegetable has tons of health benefits that are here to stay. Carrots can be added in almost any recipe and that makes it one of the most favoured vegetables. Here is a recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital to tantalize your taste buds!

Cream of Carrot Soup

Ingredients:

1 tsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp chopped onions

1 cup of carrots- peeled and sliced

2 cups water

Black pepper to taste

½ tsp plain flour or corn flour

30 ml cold milk

1 tsp cream

Method

– Heat the butter in a saucepan. Add the onions and cook till translucent. Add the carrots and cook with lid on for 10 minutes. Shake the pan frequently to prevent vegetables from sticking.

– Add water and pepper to taste.

– Bring to boil, cover and simmer on a low flame for 1 hour or until vegetables are tender.

– Pass the liquid through a fine sieve or blend.

– Return the liquid to the saucepan.

– Mix the flour or corn flour to a smooth cream with milk and add to the soup.

– Cook, stirring continuously, until soup comes to the boil and thickens.

– Simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the cream.

– Serve each portion sprinkled lightly with parsley and celery.

3 surprising health benefits of carrots that you must know:



Oral Health- Carrots are great mineral antioxidants that help in stimulating the gums and induce excessive saliva. Saliva is an alkaline substance that helps in combating foreign bodies that may or lead to cavities or other dental risks. Boosting immunity- Carrots contain antiseptic and antibacterial properties that are ideal for boosting the immune system. Carrots are a rich source of Vitamin C that stimulates the activity of white blood cells, which is a vital component of our immune system. Reduces the risk of strokes- Eating carrots everyday reduces the risk of strokes. “Individuals with high intakes of dietary fiber appear to be at significantly lower risk for developing coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain gastrointestinal diseases,” observed a study named, ‘Health benefits of dietary fiber’, published in the journal- ‘Nutrition Reviews‘. Indisputably, carrots are one of the best sources of dietary fibre.

Reference:

1: Anderson JW, Baird P, Davis RH Jr, Ferreri S, Knudtson M, Koraym A, Waters V,

Williams CL. Health benefits of dietary fiber. Nutr Rev. 2009 Apr;67(4):188-205.

doi: 10.1111/j.1753-4887.2009.00189.x. Review. PubMed PMID: 19335713.

Image Source: Shutterstock