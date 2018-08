Wednesday is here and there isn’t much that you can do about the constant craving for the weekend fun. Yes you have already planned something for the weekend but what to do to fight the midweek blues? Just probably cook yourself a sumptuous meal and sit with your beloved. But what’s even better? Treat yourself to this superbly delicious soup.

We bring to you a recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital that helps to tantalize your taste buds!

Cabbage and Celery Soup

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 onions, chopped

675g celery roughly diced

450g potatoes, leached, peeled and chopped

5 cups vegetable stock

2/3 cup milk

Salt and ground black pepper

For the cabbage topping

1 small cabbage

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp fresh parsley

½ tbsp chili flakes

Ground black pepper to taste

Method:

– To make the celery soup, melt the butter in a pan. Add the onions and cook for 4-5 minutes, until softened. Add the chopped celery. Cover the vegetables and cook for 10 minutes.

– Stir in the potatoes and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Leave to cool slightly. Using a slotted spoon, remove half the celery and potatoes from the soup and set them aside.

– Puree the soup in a blender. Return the soup to the pan with the reserved celery and potatoes.

– To make the cabbage. Discard the tough outer leaves from the cabbage. Roughly tear the remaining leaves, discarding any hard stalks, and blanch them in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Refresh under cold running water and

drain.

– Melt the butter in a large frying pan and add the cabbage. Stir-fry for 5-6 minutes, until tender. Season well with chili flakes and black pepper.

– Pour the soup into bowls and pile the cabbage mixture in the center of each portion. Garnish with sprigs of fresh parsely.

Why cabbage?

Cabbage, popularly called patta gobi in Hindi, may not be your least favourite vegetable but the benefits you can derive from this cruciferous vegetable will compel you to include it in your diet. Filled with crucial micro-nutrients and loaded with powerful natural compounds, cabbage helps in the prevention and management of several conditions.

Here are its top benefits:

Boosts your immunity. Good for your heart. Prevents cancer. Helps in weight loss. Prevents constipation.

