Barley is not your usual kitchen companion. This cereal is not as popular quinoa, oats, wheat etc, but is undoubtedly a healthy one. It is loaded with high fibre, vitamins and minerals. It is also a great source of protein, iron and fibre and tastes good too, if cooked with flavourful ingredients.

“The combination of masoor dal along with barley i.e. a pulse with a cereal makes this soup a complete source of protein, which is otherwise lacking in a vegetarian diet. The vegetables add plenty of colour and fibre to this nourishing broth. Add freshly ground pepper towards the end to perk up this soup,” said Dr Tanisha Mehta, Consultant – Dietician and Nutritionist, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road. Here is the recipe for you.

Nourishing Barley Broth

Ingredients

2 tbsp barley (jau) , soaked for 2 hours and drained

1 tsp oil

1 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

1/4 cup finely chopped spring onions whites

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

2 tbsp whole masoor (whole red lentil) , washed and drained

Salt to taste

1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup finely chopped spring onion greens

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Freshly ground black pepper (kalimiri) to taste

Method

 Heat the oil in a pressure cooker, add the garlic and spring onion whites and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.

 Add the carrots, masoor dal, barley, salt and 4½ cups of water, mix well and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

 Transfer the barley-masoor dal mixture in a deep non-stick pan, add the tomatoes, spring onion greens, coriander, a little salt and pepper and mix well.

 Bring to a boil and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

 Serve hot

How barley improves your gut health?

It is a known fact that fibre helps in fighting constipation. Constipation, simply put, is a condition wherein there is a difficulty in emptying bowels. A study named ‘Effects of barley intake on glucose tolerance, lipid metabolism, and bowel function in women,’ found that women who consumed foods with less dietary fibre had troubles in bowel functions.

“The low consumption of grains that are rich sources of dietary fiber may be associated with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This study was conducted to observe the effects of high barley (high-fiber diet) intake on glucose tolerance, lipid metabolism, and bowel function in healthy women,” concluded the study. Therefore, consumption of barley could be immensely helpful in improving digestion.

Other health benefits of barley include:

Aids in weight loss. Controls blood sugar levels. Lowers cholesterol levels. Improves heart health. Helps maintain cognitive functions.

Image Source: Shutterstock