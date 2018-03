Quinoa is quite popular as a healthy food ingredient. A powerhouse of nutrients, quinoa is rich in fibre and is also a healthy diet option for people with diabetics. Moreover, if you are planning to lose weight, then adding quinoa to your diet can help you with your goal. Here is one of the healthy recipes curated by renowned chef and nutritionist Sangeeta Khanna with Organic India products — Quinoa salad with sesame oil dressing. A superfood, quinoa is widely used to make several healthy tasty dishes. Moreover, using apple cider vinegar with mother has innumerable benefits and lends a great tang to this dish. Here is a step-by-step guide to make a quinoa salad with sesame oil dressing. Also read about health benefits of quinoa.

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked organic quinoa (Take a 1/4th cup of raw quinoa and cook with 1 cup of water. Add a pinch of salt and keep it aside)

2 cups of grated carrots

1/4 cup finely chopped ripe oranges or grated green apple (it is optional but it adds a great taste to the recipe)

2 tablespoons of raisins

For the dressing:

A drizzle of organic sesame oil (few drops only, be careful while pouring)

2 teaspoons of organic apple cider vinegar

Salt as per taste

Black pepper to taste

2 cloves of garlic minced or finely chopped fine

1/4th teaspoon of minced green chilies (optional)

Steps to prepare:

Whisk the ingredients for dressing together in a large bowl.

Add the cooked quinoa and grated carrots and red oranges or green apple if using, the nuts and raisins and give it all a good mix. The salad is ready.

The green chilli gives it a nice kick while the raisins and carrots make a great combination along with walnuts.

This salad tastes great as is, but since it is a fine shredded salad it makes a great topping for crackers too.

