Jhalmuri or bhel is a healthy snack that fills your stomach and keeps you away from overeating. Moreover, it is one of the best ways to curb your hunger pangs, especially during mid-morning and evening time. And the best part about this is you can enjoy it over a cup of tea with your friend or family member or while watching TV with your sibling or kid. But eating bhel regularly can be a bit of boring! But if you are bored of eating regular bhel made with puffed rice, then here’s a simple way to add a twist to jhalmuri with Corn Flakes Cantonese Jhalmuri. This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar’s book ‘Not Just Breakfast with Kellogg’s’.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 cup of corn flakes lightly crushed

3 cups of fried noodles

1 tablespoon of oil

1 tablespoon of garlic minced

⅓ cups chopped spring onions

2 tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander

2 tablespoons of refined oil

2 tablespoons of sriracha sauce

1 tablespoons of hot chilli sauce

1 tablespoons of sweet chilli Sauce

1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup

⅓ cup shredded carrots

⅓ cup shredded green capsicum

⅓ cup shredded cabbage

1 tablespoon of roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon of black salt

Steps to prepare:

Heat oil in a pan. Sauté garlic & add vegetables like carrots, capsicum and cabbage except for spring onion. Cook for 3-5 minutes on low flame.

Once done, add 2 tablespoons of sriracha sauce, 1 tablespoons of hot chilli sauce, 1 tablespoons of sweet chilli Sauce and 1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup and mix all the ingredients properly. Sauté for 2 more minutes. Remove from flame and keep aside.

Now take a big mixing bowl. Transfer all the vegetables coated with sauces to the bowl. Add corn flakes and fried noodles, mix properly.

Now add one tablespoon of roasted cumin powder and ½ teaspoon of black salt. Toss all the ingredients well and garnish with spring onions.

