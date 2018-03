Kids’ daily routines are interspersed with snacks. Would it not be good to turn-around snacks that satisfy the taste buds of your little champs without compromising on nourishment? Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar looks at ready-to-eat cereals from Kellogg’s and shares some easy, tasty and nourishing nibbles for your kid — baked chocos cookies with cranberries & saunth. Also read a healthy recipe: multi-grain cookies.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of chocos crushed

1 ½ cup refined flour

⅓ cup dark chocolate melted

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder (saunth)

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

3 table condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup crushed almonds

Method of preparation:

1. Take a big bowl and add flour to it. Whisk the flour and add crushed chocos to it. Now, add baking soda, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger powder & salt together in the bowl and mix all the ingredients.

2. In another bowl, add butter and sugar. Beat butter & sugar until it becomes thick and creamy in texture. Now add condensed milk & vanilla to the same bowl and beat rigorously to ensure that all the ingredients are mixed properly. Also add melted chocolate to the mixture and mix it.

3. Now stir in the dry flour mixture in the bowl slowly. Make sure no lumps are formed and the mixture is soft and smooth. Add cranberries & almonds to the mixture and mix. Chill this dough for at least two hours.

4. Take out the dough and allow it to rest at room temperature for around five minutes. Now, take some dough and make around 20 gm balls. Flatten it to 3-inch diameter to form a cookie.

5. Arrange a parchment paper lined tray. Bake the cookies at 170°C for 12 minutes. Take the cookie tray out of the oven & rest it for 10 minutes. Enjoy freshly baked cookies with cranberries & saunth with tea or as an evening snack.

Image Source: Expert