When it comes to Chinese food, most people have a preconceived notion that Chinese food is not a healthy option. And secondly, if you prepare chilly chicken or chilly paneer at home, it might not turn out to be a tasty affair. And lastly, preparing these food items at home take a lot of time and is very tricky. However, this is not true. You can chilly chicken at home in a simple, tasty and healthy manner, says Dr Tejender Kaur Sarna, Nutritionist and Lifestyle Coach, Mumbai. Chicken is rich in proteins and adding capsicum and onions to it only adds up the nutritional value, making it a healthy lunch option. Here’s how to make healthy chilly chicken at home. Also read about healthy and easy chicken recipes you must try!

Ingredients:

Chicken fillet — 1

Crushed ginger — 2 teaspoon

Crushed garlic — 2 teaspoon

Vinegar — 1 teaspoon

Soya sauce — 1 teaspoon

Pepper — 1 teaspoon

Onion — 1 cup diced

Capsicum — 1 cup diced

Salt — as per taste

Olive oil — 1 teaspoon

Servings: 4

Methods of preparation:

1. In a bowl, add chicken pieces, crushed ginger, crushed garlic and mix well. Now add a teaspoon of vinegar and soya sauce, mix all the ingredients properly. Add diced capsicum, onions, salt and pepper and mix it. Marinate all the ingredients for around an hour.

2. In a pan, add one teaspoon of olive oil followed by marinated chicken. Allow it to cook on a low flame and saute till the pieces turn soft and juicy.

3. In a bowl, take one cup of water and add around 1/2 tsp cornflour. Mix it properly so that it forms a thin paste.

4. Add this paste to the marinated chicken, mix well and allow it to cook. Let it simmer and cook for another 5 minutes.

5. Remove from flame. You can add coriander to garnish (if you want) and serve hot with rice. You can also enjoy this with rotis or eat it as a starter. Here are few reasons chicken is good for your health.

Image Source: Dr Tejender Sarna