Women might not put their health as a priority but they are usually aware of what’s good and what’s not when it comes to eating right. Not many women, whether working or homemaker, would want to eat a greasy biriyani for lunch if they can opt for a humble pulao or dal-khichdi. However, eating a bowl of salad or the mundane dal-khichdi isn’t the most appetising thing to do. Food should taste good too. For women on the move, this is the biggest challenge to make quick healthy and tasty dishes in minutes. So here Neha Shetty, Senior Nutritionist, Reduce – Talwalkars tells us about some healthy and tasty lunch ideas for the working women that are nutritious and easy to make.

Masala rice/ Lemon Rice: This is a delicious dish that you can easily put together when in a hurry. You can also make it with leftover rice. Add some, peas, groundnuts, greens, or any available veggies to make it balanced and complete. Enjoy some yoghurt along with it and you will be sorted. Stuffed Parathas like methi/paneer: You can opt for any veggies of your choice. Parathas are handy (you can eat them at your desk) and easy to make. Accompanied by some chutneys or yoghurts and cooking it with very less oil makes it healthy and an ideal lunchtime meal. Prepare the dough the night before and keep the veggies ready. Parathas can be turned into Frankies if all the fillings are kept ready. Whole wheat pasta with vegetables: Tossed with fresh vegetables and olive oil pasta can be a tasty and healthy meal to enjoy. A small protein portion (chicken or tofu) can be added to make it complete. Whole wheat Sandwich: This makes for a wonderful meal option if eaten with the right filling. Whole grain bread with veggies and a protein like chicken/egg/low fat paneer would be very filling and easy to make. Chillas/Idli/Dosa with green chutney or onion chutney: They don’t take much time to prepare and can be cooked easily if the batter can be stored overnight. Veggies and greens can be added to it and flours of jowar/besan/ragi etc can be used for variations making it healthier.

If you are pressed for time and are unable to even prepare something as simple as the dishes mention above, still don’t indulge in the junk. Instead, opt for a fruit with yoghurt a smoothie, salads, an egg omelette to suffice you. This helps you to stay away from junk and overeating, keeping your stomach full at work.

Image source: Shutterstock