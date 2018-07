Monsoon is a tricky season. What you consume, during the season is a big challenge. Especially for women who are pregnant, what to eat and avoid is a greater challenge because you are constantly told of what you should gorge on!

However, eating right during monsoon is of utmost importance.

‘Pregnant women should wake up to a glass of warm water, followed by hot milk with saffron and cardamom,’ says Pavithra.N.Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

Here’s is a list of 9 things you should totally eat:

1) Opt for steamed salad instead of raw salads to keep infections at bay!

2) Opt for grilled sandwiches, homemade soups, and boiled corn (bhutta) as a healthy snack in the diet.

3) Include protein and iron-rich foods like almonds, walnuts in your diet.

4) Other protein-rich snacks like sundal, boiled grams usli (channa, rajma, and soya), boiled groundnuts, and eggs are healthier options.

5) You can consume green leafy vegetables by washing them with lukewarm salt water/ turmeric water.

6) If you are consuming raw fruits and vegetables then wash them with purified water and peel the skin and then consume.

7) Opt for freshly cut fruits like apples, pomegranates, papaya and pears.

8) Water intake may reduce naturally because of a sudden drop in temperature of the environment. It is good to drink plenty of water. This will help drain toxins from the body.

9) ‘Craving for the street foods is unhygienic, especially during rains. So it is always better to stay away from them. To satisfy your cravings you can make the healthy version of chaats at home,’ added Raj.

Now, here’s are 4 things you should totally avoid:

1) Street food should be strictly avoided like golgappas and chaat, golas, kulfis etc..

2) Avoid cold foods like ice cream, cold juices which may affect your throat.

3) One should be careful about fish and prawns consumed during monsoon since it is their breeding season. You may end up with a stomach infection.

4) Also avoid raw leafy vegetables due to the presence of mud, dirt and worms. Wash them well in warm water before cooking.

Apart from eating right, pregnant women should maintain proper hygiene, emphasizes Raj. ‘Clean the house, dining tables, and plates properly after eating, if any food particle remains there are chances of growth of moulds. Likewise, hand hygiene is very important to prevent infection,’ said Raj.

