Proteins, minerals and nutrients in our body are of great significance. Lack of any of these, could prove to create health hassles to us. Magnesium is involved in at least 600 chemical functions that take place within us. Magnesium is beneficial for host of reasons and some of them include improving stamina, fighting anxiety, depression as well as Type -2 Diabetes.

A study named ‘Magnesium in man: implications for health and disease,’ published in the journal- ‘Physiological Reviews,’ said, “Magnesium (Mg(2+)) is an essential ion to the human body, playing an instrumental role in supporting and sustaining health and life. As the second most abundant intracellular cation after potassium, it is involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions including energy metabolism and protein synthesis.”

With all of these health benefits, it is important that consume it to the required quantity. According to a report by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), children aged between 1-3 years of age need 50 mg/d of magnesium, those between 4-6 years of age need 70 mg/d and those between 7-9 years of age require 100 mg/d.

ICMR further recommends, 320 mg of magnesium per day for adults (male and female). Pregnant and lactating mothers require about 310 mg of magnesium per day. However, in current times, various researches have proven that we don’t consume adequate amount of magnesium. Here are 5 easily available food items that will help you with your daily dose of magnesium:

Dark Chocolates Trust us, when we say that dark chocolates are as healthy as it is delicious. One serving of dark chocolate provides a huge amount of the required magnesium portion for a day. It is also high on copper and iron. It is great to fight depression too! Green leafy vegetables Leafy vegetables are loaded with minerals and many other nutrients. Spinach and Kale, in particular have very high amounts of magnesium. For example, 1 cup of cooked spinach gives you about 157 mg of magnesium. Seeds Flax seeds, pumpkin seeds are excellent sources of magnesium. In addition to this, seeds are rich in iron, monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids. Bananas Who doesn’t love bananas? One of the yummiest fruits in the world, bananas can be called as wholesome food. They are a known source of potassium, fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, magnesium and carbs. One large banana contains 37 mg of magnesium, which is a whopping amount. Legumes Legumes include lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas and soybeans. They are high in potassium, magnesium and different nutrients. One cup of cooked black beans, for example, contains an impressive 120 mg of magnesium.

