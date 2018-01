A glass of red wine contains high amounts of antioxidants which not only help our cells fight against free radical damage but also increase cholesterol levels in a positive way. Wine also contains procyanidins which help reduce blood pressure and protect against hardening of the arteries. So while it can be okay to drink red wine in moderation, if you are a wine lover remember that if the wine has been in contact with air for too long or the cork is tainted it can go bad and should not be consumed. The best idea is to smell and examine the liquid first before drinking. According to chef Hiten Mordani, these signs will help you detect if the good wine has gone bad.

A brown hue in red wine can be a sign that the wine has passed its prime. Also if you find that your white wine has turned yellow in colour or brownish or the colour of straw, it could mean that it is oxidized. Here’s how many calories different kinds of alcoholic drinks contain.

If the bottle of wine tastes too sweet even if it is not meant to taste sweet, it could mean that it is overexposed to heat and therefore not drinkable.

If the aroma of the wine is mouldy or resembles vinegar or a wet cardboard, it is spoiled. Also, do not drink the wine if you get a heavy raisin smell.

Also, ditch the wine if the cork has pulled out slightly from the bottle. It could be an indication that the wine has overheated and expanded within the bottle.

Do not drink the wine if you detect any astringent or chemical flavours. A wine that is too raspy or astringent or has a paint-thinner taste is usually bad.

If the wine tastes frizzy or effervescent it could mean that it has undergone a second stage of fermentation after bottling and should rather be left than enjoyed. Did you know drinking red wine can up your chances of conceiving?

Source: Shutterstock Images