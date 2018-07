It is common to find that when a women is pregnant, she is told about a variety of thing from what to eat and what not to eat. While everybody has a different view, we ask an expert to give us a recipe using green gram(moong), one of the most important and healthy ingredient that pregnant women should consume in abundance!

‘Green gram is good source of protein and helps boost immunity and fight infections. That is why pregnant women are asked to have them,’ said Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwnthpur.

Green gram salad

Serving: 1

Ingredients:

Green gram – 40gm

Tomato – 40gm

Onion – 20gm

Carrot – 25gm

Salt – 3gm

Pepper powder – 2gm

Lemon – 1 no.

Read: Love potato? You must make this healthy Irish potato soup

Method of preparation:

Wash and soak green gram in water for 8 hours. Drain off and wash them in clean (drinking) water. Add the moist beans to a moist muslin or cheese cloth. Make a knot. Place it in a bowl and partially cover it. Set them in a warm and dark place. Depending on the weather conditions, they sprout. If the cloth dries up, sprinkle some water on the cloth to make the beans moist. Do not pour lot of water otherwise they begin to rot. Sprouts will be ready anywhere in between 6 hours to 2 days. Cook the sprouts in hot water for a while with a pinch of salt. Season with a 1 tsp of oil – Add a pinch of mustard, curry leaves, onion, tomato, grated carrot and mix the boiled sprouts just cook for a minute and serve hot. Read: Healthy South Indian dinner recipe: Millet Pongal

Image Source: Shutterstock