Mumbai rains are incessant and all over the place, just like our craving for good food! Monsoon is an invitation to hog on fried food, or so we thought unless we were given a full-fledged meal plan by Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwnthpur. She recommends a quick and healthy recipe for breakfast or brunch and trust us, it is loaded with goodness!

METHI PANEER PARATHA

Servings= 2

Ingredients

[Amount (g/ml)]

 Wheat flour – 300g

 Soya flour – 100g

 Methi – 50g

 Paneer – 100g

 Onion – 30g

 Chilli – 10g

 Oil – 5ml

 Jeera powder – 2g

 Chilli powder – 2g

 Turmeric – 1g

 Jeera – 4g

 Salt – 5g

Method of Preparation:

 Cut fresh paneer finely, chop onions, chillies and methi leaves finely and keep aside.

 In a bowl add wheat flour and soya flour. To this add paneer, onion, methi leaves, chilli, jeera.

 Add chilli powder, turmeric and jeera powder. Add salt and water as required and mix well.

 Make small balls out of the dough and roll it.

 Heat the tawa and cook the rolled paratha on both sides.

 Serve with gravy or curd.

Nutrition benefits

ENERGY (for 1 portion) = 681.34 kcals

PROTEIN (for 1 portion) = 34.41g

Paneer : For vegetarians, paneer is one of the best ways to get enough protein to help them build and repair lean muscles. With a 100 gms of paneer, you can get 18 gms of protein. Paneer also has antioxidant properties like selenium which helps prevent damages to cells and DNA. Also, conjunction in respiratory problem can be cured with methi leaves.

Image Source: Shutterstock