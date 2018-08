Why it isn't a good idea to cut down on carbs without proper instructions from doctors? © Shutterstock

Excess of anything or complete aversion of anything can be equally bad for you. A new study has found that going on a low- carb diet could increase your risk of early death. Yes. The findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Vienna stated that there was a link between a low-carb diet and risk of early deaths.

Though the study could not point on why this was so, it noted that going on any ‘extreme’ will harm you. Experts warn that one cannot go without carbohydrates in their meal plan, as they are important dietary constituents needed for a healthy life. This is where the necessity of following a healthy diet plan arises.

What is a low-carb diet?

Low-carb diet involves eating a lot of protein. This also means loading up on meat or dairy products while cutting down on veggies, fruits and grains. The Keto diet is a great example of this kind of diet. There are various hazards attached to this:

1) Individuals on a low-carb diet are known to have low calcium, magnesium and amino acids levels. Other than that, you could also suffer from vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency.

2) If you are a diabetic or hypoglycemic, low-carb could be useful in blood sugar control, but you should consult a registered dietitian before making any changes.

3) low-carbohydrate diets contribute to a reduction in fibre intake and thus, predisposes you to various health problems. If you have gastrointestinal problems, the lack of fibre might be an issue.

3 reasons your body need carbs

1) Your brain needs it: This one is particularly important. Your brain needs glucose to function properly. And carbohydrates is the fuel that provides glucose to your body.

2) You feel happier: Thank carbs for making you feel happier! Our happiness is linked to the production of feel-good hormone serotonin in your brain. Most carbs contain tryptophan that helps in the production of serotonin.

3) You need energy: Your body needs energy to function well. Therefore, your body needs glucose. Carbs contain glucose and hence eliminating them