Do you love trekking, scuba diving, river rafting, paragliding, parasailing, bungee jumping and so on? Are you afraid of throwing up before you try your hand at these? Or feel exhausted during scuba diving or river rafting? Don’t worry our expert will tell you how you should fuel yourself and enjoy the sports. Stuffing yourself with wrong foods can take a toll on your health.

Pooja Udeshi, consultant Sports nutritionist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, decodes what you should eat and avoid:

Checkups: For activities of longer duration make sure you undergo a proper medical examination. Heart patients or someone who suffers from any health condition should avoid opting for such high-intense activities.

Acclimatization: One should be able to adjust himself/ herself to the changed environment in which he/she will be taking up the activity. Don’t just go and do the activity immediately, the body needs time to adapt to the temperature and environment. Otherwise, it can be difficult for you to get accustomed to the weather, temperature and environment.

Hydration: Staying hydrated is important for any activity. Electrolytes level can fluctuate. It can become too high or low. Maintain a proper electrolytes balance. Sip on narial paani, sports drinks and electoral.

Beginners should first undertake moderate intensity activity: If you are a beginner, try and opt for activities which are of moderate intensity. As, while doing intense activities, one’s anxiety level will be high. If one is not comfortable, it can result in stomach upset, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, giddiness and so on. So, once you are comfortable doing moderate intense activity, you can try your hands at intense activities. While doing moderate activities, just drink loads of water.

Food for longer duration activity: If you are going on a trek for 3 days, you may need fats. So, consume it a day prior to the activity. Plan your meals properly. Consume energy bars and carbohydrate gels. You may also need unsaturated fats. Eat nuts, dry fruits, almonds, walnuts, dates, apricots and energy bars. Load your body with carbohydrates, 3-4 days prior to the long duration activity.

To avoid stomach upset: make sure you do not consume fatty foodstuffs before or during the activity.

Remember: One should not consume meals before 2-3 hours of the activity. Also, don’t try any new food, it may or may not suit you.

Follow these healthy eating habits to enjoy your adventure sports.

Image source: Shutterstock