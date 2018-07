Since thousands of years, oregano has been used in medicine and cooking. Oregano is more than just a spice and adds flavour to your dish and also has a host of health benefits. It can be used for the flavouring of soups, sauces, curries, pizza, pasta, vegetables, and salads as it is aromatic and has a slightly bitter taste. It is a potent herb which can easily overpower the flavour of other spices.

The leaves of oregano are used in a dried or fresh form. Dried oregano has a stronger flavour and limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene are the chemicals which give it a strong flavour. The antibacterial properties present in the oregano can defend the body by fighting against the bacteria which can affect the skin, the gut as well as the other parts of the body. "It has strong anti-spasmodic and diaphoretic properties which can treat cold, mild fever, influenza and painful menstruation symptoms, says Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody. The wonderful herb is rich in omega-3s, iron, manganese, and antioxidants to help you to stay fit. Here, we unearth the many benefits of this herb.

Strengthens your immunity

The powerful herb contains antioxidant compounds like rosmarinic acid and thymol which can enhance your immune system.

Can improve your digestion

“Oregano is packed with fibre and can have a positive impact on your digestive system as fibre is an essential element for a healthy digestive system, says Ankita Ghag.

Improves Heart Health

The amazing spice is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and can be beneficial for your heart health.

It can detoxify your body

“Oregano contains manganese, calcium, iron, vitamin K and fibre which can eliminate toxins from your body,” informs Ankita Ghag.

Can help you to acquire stronger bones

Oregano is rich in calcium, iron, and manganese which are some of the most crucial minerals for the bones and can help one to enhance his/her bone health.

Know how to incorporate it in your daily diet

Make tea with fresh or dried oregano leaves. Steep 1 to 2 teaspoons of oregano leaves in hot water for 10 minutes and strain the leaves and consume it.

Oregano oil can be used to treat microbial infections — athlete’s foot or other fungal infections.

You can add oregano to your sauteed mushrooms and onions .

Add it to your egg omelette as it can give it a nice aroma and flavour.

If you love eating garlic bread, sprinkle some oregano on it.

“Add it to your salad dressings,” says Ankita Ghag.

