Quinoa was an unheard-of term till a few years back, but it seems to be the holy grail of the health-conscious millennia these days. This grain is believed to have originated near the Titicaca lake in Peru and Bolivia. It was originally cultivated and used by pre-Columbian civilisations, but cereals replaced this grain after Spain arrived on their shores.

Quinoa is easily digestible, anti-inflammatory and is a powerhouse of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It is also one of the few foods that contain all 9 essential amino acids.

So, here’s how you can add this amazing superfood in your daily meals to get the most out of your plate.

Blend it in your smoothie: Quinoa blends with all kinds of smoothies and when you are starting your day with more protein, it will ensure that you are not out of energy as the day ends. Just add a couple of teaspoons of cooked quinoa to your favourite smoothies and let it help you go that extra mile!

Sub your oatmeal: Oatmeal takes longer time to cook and when you are running out of time to reach your office, quinoa is your best bet. These tiny grains boil easily, and you can always add dry fruits, fruits, maple syrup and what not… A bowl full of nutrients is waiting for you,

Add it in energy bar: Home-made energy bars great to satiate your snack time hunger. And when you will add a little bit of quinoa in your nuts, seeds, whole-wheat flour and chocolate chips, it will turn into a super energy bar. Note: If you like it sweet, add some honey to it!

Top it upon your salad: This one is the most simple and easiest form of adding quinoa. As you prepare your healthy salad of cucumber, black beans, tomato, onion, spinach or avocado with lemon juice, just sprinkle a handful of quinoa on top of the salad. Enjoy!

Fry some fritters: Fritters are our all-time favourite snacking option, and its full of guilt! So why not give it a healthy twist by sautéing quinoa, zucchini, parmesan, some herbs and seasoning together. Add some flour to bind them together. Give them your desirable shape and deep fry them in either coconut or olive oil.

