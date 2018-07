The war on fats began long back when innumerable studies started linking them with a host of ailments including cardiac issues and almost all dietary guidelines sort of banned saturated fats. The outcome of this anti-fat wave saw the shelves of departmental stores flooded with low or no-fat options. The fact is, not all fats are harmful, as they are touted to be. While some are unquestionably bad (saturated and trans fats), some fats are your health champions (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids: MUFAs and PUFAs ). They not only help you stay in shape but also come with health benefits beyond measure. Choose from our list of foods loaded with good fats and take charge of your health.

Avocados

This cream-rich wonder fruit of Mother Earth is packed with healthy MUFAs containing oleic acid. This can tame your hunger pangs. Unlike butter, it gives you protein and fibre. However, don't go overboard on avocado.

Nuts

They are loaded with PUFAs which stimulate genes that impede fat storage and improve insulin metabolism. Walnuts are one of the best sources of this fatty acid. They are also believed to help you in stress reduction by keeping your diastolic blood pressure levels down. In fact, all nuts are great sources of MUFAs and PUFAs in varying amounts.

Greek Yoghurt

Yoghurt is endowed with everything that qualifies as health-friendly: Protein, calcium and probiotics. Go yoghurt if you want to lose weight. However, Greek yoghurt is a better option than the regular version because it contains more protein and fat and less sugar. As protein takes longer to break and fat makes you feel full for long, your hunger is squashed. Moreover, the MUFAs and PUFAs in yoghurt are known to increase your good cholesterol (HDL).

Dark Chocolates

Yes, you read it right. They help flatten your belly by staving off hunger. The high percentage of pure cocoa butter in dark chocolates does the trick by slowing your digestion. They are also rich in free radical-fighting antioxidants that improve blood flow to the brain.

Olive Oil

The heart-healthy MUFA in this oil raises your levels of adiponectin, a hormone responsible for breaking down fats in the body. The more you use it, the lower your BMI tends to be. Try to use extra virgin olive oil in your recipes. It takes up your levels of serotonin, a hormone associated with satiety.

Bacon

Right, bacon does have healthy fats too! Go for a full-fat pork. It offers a lot of protein and MUFAs. However, portion control is the key while having any sort of fat. A few slices are good enough. Fast Fact: Each slice of pork offers 13 calories lesser than turkey.

Image Source: Shutterstock