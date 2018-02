There are many do’s and don’ts that one has to follow when it comes to celebrating Holi in a healthy way. Be it following skin care tips or taking care of the hair to prevent hair damage due to Holi colours, most of us aer well prepared. However, there are few diet tips one has to follow to stay healthy during the festive season. Dr Seema Singh, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj talks about tips to maintain a healthy diet during Holi. Also read about few skin and hair care tips to have a healthy and happy HOLI!

Stay hydrated by drinking enough amount of water before, after and on Holi. Instead of tea and coffee fill your stomach with coconut water, lemon water, soup and fruits. Follow a diet which is low in sugar and fat but rich in protein, complex carbohydrate and fiber. Fixing a calorie goal can be a good way to exercise control. Have homemade curd, buttermilk, yoghurt and other probiotic drinks to keep the gut healthy. Do not forget to work out or go for your walk on the day of festival. This will compensate for the extra calories that are consumed. Do check the expiry date of food products purchased. Sweets and desserts are highly perishable, so make sure that you are eating a freshly-made product. Prepare snacks or food items at home so that ingredients can be modified to make them healthier by reducing the fat, sugar or calories, increasing fibre and essential nutrients. For example: Use whole wheat rather than maida (white flour) or refined flour. Use jiggery (gud) or honey rather than sugar. Bake snacks rather than deep fry. Use fruits or fruit salsa as a part of your dessert. Add skimmed milk to make thandai.

Let’s engage in a safe and dry holi, with minimum wastage of water! Here’s more on tips to keep your child safe this holi.

Image Source: Shutterstock