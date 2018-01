If you are preparing for your own wedding, then chances are that you have already booked your hotel and flight, planned your outfit and figured out your hairstyle. But a huge part of looking and feeling best on your wedding day depends on what you eat leading up to the wedding. Sure you know you need to eat foods filled with nutrients and vitamins but you need to eat in a few so that you are filled with energy on your D-day you should never skip any main or mid-meal no matter how anxious, excited, stressed or nervous you are. You should eat a balance of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fat at all meals. This sample diet plan from nutritionist Khushboo Sahijwani will help you stay energised on your wedding day.

Breakfast: Ensure you include a healthy breakfast to kick-start your day which can be a bowlful of oats/muesli with a glass of skimmed milk. You can also opt for a fruit and some boiled or egg white omelette. Here is a dietitian recommended weight loss diet plan for brides-to-be.

Lunch: Include whole grains such as brown rice or jowar, ragi, bajra roti at lunch along with a green leafy and a regular vegetable, a pulse and some curd or buttermilk.

Snacks: In between mid meals you could opt for yoghurt topped with dried berries, muesli snack bars, some nuts, vegetable juices, and fruits.

Dinner: Dinner could be a bowl of sauteed veggies with some grilled chicken, fish or tofu with a bowl of soup. You can also eat a multigrain tuna or chicken sandwich with some yoghurt.

Bottomline– Basically the more colour and variety that you include the more anti-oxidants you get to fight that stress out and keep you energized as well as glowing. Here are 9 tips for eating right on your wedding day.

