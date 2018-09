Fish is actually a powerhouse of nutrients and they are great for your heart health too. For seafood lovers, the good news is that eating fish can also help to lower cholesterol levels. Studies say that eating fatty-fish can have a considerable effect on one’s lipid profile and bring the LDL or bad cholesterol levels down. All kinds of fish and seafood have some amount of cholesterol and fat in them that can do your heart a great deal of good. In fact, fatty-fishes are the ones that are the best for your heart. Never mind the term “fatty” they are rich in omega-3 fatty acid and hence goes the name. This omega-3 fatty acid is considered to be good fat unlike the unhealthy saturated fat found in red meat and is also considered heart-friendly.

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish help to lower triglyceride levels, prevent the formation of plaque in the arteries and reduce inflammation throughout the body, claims studies. In fact, a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition claims that omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil could lower triglyceride levels by 25 to 30 per cent. Foods that we eat have an effect on our cholesterol levels. Foods high in saturated and trans fat increases LDL or bad cholesterol and decreases HDL or good cholesterol. Having fish in your diet that is rich in omega-3 fatty acid can help to improve the HDL or good cholesterol levels. The American Heart Association recommends that people eat fish at least twice per week. However, how the fish is cooked should also be taken into consideration. The health benefits of fatty-fish will be nullified if you deep-fry them in vegetable oils. Instead, opt for recipes where you have to steam or bake the fish.

Try not to overdo or go overboard with your seafood platter. Fatty fish still contains calories and if you go overboard with it you can end up adding more calories to your diet than necessary so tick to having fatty-fish twice per week and cook wisely. Indian fishes that are healthy and high in omega-3 fatty acids are hilsa, rawas, pomfret, tuna, mackerel, etc.