Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked bread. And when it’s deliciously warm, fabulously crusty and slathered with butter and a favourite spread, nothing could taste better. At the same time, there can be nothing worse than tossing a slice of bread which is stale. The commercial loaves lack stabilizers so it goes from fresh to rocking hard extremely fast. However, you can try using these hacks recommended by chef Hiten Mordani to keep your bread fresh for longer.

The bread actually goes stale faster in the refrigerator than it does at room temperature even if it slows down the arrival of mould in the refrigerator.

Also, you should store grocery-bought loaves in a paper bag at room temperature. The paper will absorb the excess moisture in the loaf that causes the hard crust to go rubbery. Just keep the bread out of direct sunlight and fold the bag over tightly after it has been opened.

If you want to store your bread until after the ‘best before’ date, the freezer can be your best bet. You can store the bread for up to two weeks in a freezer. Just wrap it in foil and then put it in a sealed plastic bag to avoid the freezer burn. When you’re ready to use it, just defrost the bread at room temperature and enjoy it.

If you are slicing a loaf, slice up the remaining bread. Never keep the bread in the freezer unsliced.

Also, remember that not all bread has the same shelf life. For example, milk bread can go stale in a matter of hours and crusty bread are best eaten on the same day. Just don’t plan on buying the crusty bread and eat it the entire week. Here’s a guide to buying the healthiest bread.

Protip

If you have a loaf of bread that has begun to go ‘rubbery’, heating it in the oven for a few minutes will help to draw the moisture out. Here’s how to make your own multigrain bread at home.

Image source: Shutterstock Images