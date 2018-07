Weekend is here and hope you are all set to have a lovely one at that. However, along with the weekend come the baggage of trying out new recipe to feed your cranky kid. It is the time of the week when children refuse to eat the yummiest of parathas or the most delicious chicken tikkas. This weekend craving is mostly for having junk and all the things that you have been avoiding as a part of your diet.

Dry Fruit Poppers (Dates rolled in nuts and coconut)

Serving size: 6-8 pieces

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

Dates- 6

Fig- 6

Almonds- 12-15

Walnut halves- 8-10

Pistachios- 10-12

Desiccated coconut- 150gms

Cinnamon powder- 1/2 tsp

Condensed milk- 3/4 cup

Chocolate sticks, marshmallow and gems for garnishing

Steps

Finely chop dates, walnuts, almonds and pistachios. Mix them with condensed milk and cinnamon powder. Now roll them in desiccated coconut. Serve them using chocolate sticks, marshmallows and gems.

“Dry fruits and nuts are loaded with antioxidants and contain essential fatty acids, fibre and micro nutrients. Dates are really helpful in increasing one’s stamina too,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist, Sports Medicine Department, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Why dates?

Khajur or dates are excellent for your health. There was a reason why we used dates in all our traditional sweets- yes, they’re immensely healthy. Cuisines across the world have consistently used dates in either small or large quantities. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, sugar, fibre, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and calcium. Here are 6 main health benefits of this dry fruit:

Helps in digestion: Khajur is high in fibre. This aids in better digestion and hence, is recommended for those suffering from constipation. Strengthens the nervous system: Date contains a high amount of potassium with very little sodium content. This helps in strengthening your nervous system. Risk of stroke: Anything with high potassium content helps in reducing cholesterol. Therefore, it aids in reducing the risk of stroke. Anaemia: For those who suffer from iron deficiency or anaemia, dates are recommended. It helps you with loads of iron. Dental health: Your visits to the dentist could be avoided if you have this dry fruit everyday. Yes, that’s correct. Dates are a rich source of element fluorine, that helps in reversing early tooth decay and promotes dental health. Bone health: Khajur helps in strengthening your bones. They are rich in selenium, manganese, copper and magnesium- all of which are good for your bones. Healthy bones can prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

(with inputs for recipe shared by Jayshree Udeshi, a food enthusiast)