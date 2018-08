You are about to read one of the best advices you’ve ever got on weight loss. You’ve tried to shed those extra kilos with a lot of diet plans, but to no avail. So, start with this and see your body drop half a kilo in just one week by cutting down on 500 calories every day. Go for a couple of swaps and see a drop of 5 kilos in 5 weeks!

Say no to nuts: The bigger the serving bowl, the more you’ll eat, researchers from the Cornell University said. And they are not wrong as just 1 handful of oil-roasted mixed nuts have more than 170 calories. And we are sure that you don’t stop at just 1 fistful of them. Fix? Go for pistachios. They have 80 Kcal in 1 handful and the shells will slow down your eating rate.

Stop eating while Netflixing: You tend to eat 288 calories more when binge watching a series and eating, that’s what the University of Massachusetts says. Try to eat at the dining table and cut down on your TV time for some casual walk around your vicinity.

Don’t top up your salad: All those goodies you are putting on top of that healthy salad plate is actually increasing your calorie count. All those cheese crumbles, nuts, avocado, dried fruit, croutons, and vinaigrettes can add to the number. Go for minimum toppings and add low-cal veggies like mushrooms or onions.

Go for smaller plates: Swap your big plate for the smaller one and you will go on to eat 20 or 25 per cent lesser. Thinking about filling your belly? Well, research says that you won’t feel any less full after the meal is over. It’s all in your mind!

Whip the whip: the whipped cream on top of your cappuccino at the Starbucks is not helping your cause. The calorie count of the cream goes up to 670 with full cream milk and syrups added. Instead go for the cream on a shot of espresso in just 30 Kcal. You just saved 640 cal.

Image source: Shutterstock