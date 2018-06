The holy month of Ramadan started on May 17 th this year. India’s 180 million Muslim population which is world’s third largest, fast without food and water from dawn (Sehri) to dusk (Iftaar) during Ramadan. This number also includes diabetes patients who choose to fast, putting themselves at risk of several complications including hypoglycaemia (low blood glucose level) and hyperglycemia (high blood glucose level).

The complications of fasting with diabetes include:

1. Seizures and unconsciousness due to decline in blood glucose level

2. Blurred vision, headache, increased fatigue and thirst due to increase in blood glucose level

3. Diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication causing vomiting, dehydration and coma

4. Thrombosis that leads to blood clot inside blood vessels which is potentially a precursor to organ damage and even death.

One can avoid these complications and observe a healthy fasting by maintaining their blood glucose levels. This however is a challenge as a major section of the community believes that pricking the skin for testing invalidates the fast1. More often than not, people do not want to risk breaking their fast and ignore the complications. There is a need for strong awareness building initiatives and programs so that the diabetes patients and people around them can identify the warning signals and take necessary measures.

Checking blood glucose levels at regular intervals is an essential component of diabetes care, and to ensure this happens the patients should be enabled with the tools and knowledge to carry out self- monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG). Having these skills can empower patients to effectively identify, self-manage and thus prevent episodes of hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia. The patients should consult their endocrinologists and follow their instructions on food, medication and SMBG. Regular monitoring of blood glucose makes the patient more conscious of their eating habits potentially curbing the associated risks. Read: Healthy Ramadan Recipes for Suhoor and Iftar!

Also, it is important to keep in mind that even though the frequency of SMBG may vary depending on associated factors, including the type of diabetes and prescribed medications it should be carried out regularly by all nonetheless. For instance, those at moderate or low risk, the frequency may be once or twice a day as compared to those at high or very high risk who should check their blood glucose levels several times a day as prescribed by their doctor. This includes patients on insulin and/or sulphonylureas who are at an increased risk of hypoglycaemia associated with these medications.

Technological advancements in healthcare has seen rise in the digital platforms which facilitate behaviour change and management of diabetes in patients, while helping physicians to offer continual care using technology solutions for them even when they are not with their doctors. Real time feedback and guidance available on these digital platforms can play a crucial role in effective management of diabetes in patients.

It is worth emphasizing that fasting during Ramadan is a personal choice. The diabetes patients should decide keeping in mind religious guidelines for exemption and after careful consultation with their doctors to ensure a safe and healthy Ramadan. Read: Best Sehri meal for weight loss by Chef Kunal Kapur – Mushroom Kheema

By Dr Pratiksha Patil, Arogya Nidhi hospital, Mumbai.

