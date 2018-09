We’ve compiled a list of foods for the diabetics, from different studies, that are easily available in an Indian kitchen © Shutterstock

This is the final day of the National Nutrition Week 2018 and while India is fast becoming the diabetes capital of the world, we thought of doing something for the sufferers who do get access to variety of foods due to their condition. Keeping a constant check on their health and noting the nutritional information of any and every food they eat, complications are a lot for them. So, we’ve compiled a list of foods for the diabetics, from different studies, that are easily available in an Indian kitchen.

The study published in the Journal Of Ethnopharmacology, reviewed all the studies from before that found a connection between some food items which are a part of the Indian diet and their effect on the blood glucose levels. The study went on the review 45 such foods that have anti-diabetic properties.

The study noted that Ayurvedic diets used plants and herbs in the treatment of various ailments and India was a medicinally rich land where 45,000 plant species were present with medicinal values. The study added that Ayurvedic diet was made for specific needs of a person and was based on the nutritional information of food that could treat problems like diabetes.

So, here are the 10 foods that are great for diabetes control

Onion Garlic Aloe Vera Pigeon Pea or Arhar Dal Gourds Banyan Figs Bitter Gourd Basil or Tulsi Jamun Fenugreek

In the study, it was found that all these food item has different properties that could help correct the blood sugar levels in the body.

However, there are chances of certain herbs reacting with your diabetes medication, which could result in hypoglycemic effects to reduce the blood sugar levels to a dangerous point and might raise other complications. So, before indulging in these foods, a consultation with your doctor is a must.