Indian Ginseng or better known as ashwagandha, is a medicinal plant which has been in use for more than 3000 years in the ayurvedic treatment. More recently, it has become a part of scientific medicinal treatment because of its immense medicinal properties. We have got some science-backed health benefits of this plant so that you can include it in your diet.

Helps lower stress and anxiety: A study published in the Indian Journal Of Psychological Medicine proved that ashwagandha plays an important role when it comes to lowering stress and anxiety levels. For the study, 64 participants with a history of chronic stress and anxiety were given capsules of ashwagandha extract each up to 300 mg/capsule twice daily. The individuals were kept on the capsules of 60 days and at the end of the study it was noted that consumption of ashwagandha between 500-600mg everyday can increase the resistance of an individual towards stress and anxiety.

Improves muscle growth and strength: A study done by the Journal Of International Society Of Sports Nutrition showed that ashwagandha supplements helps in growth of muscles and strength. 57 gymgoers between the ages of 18-50 were taken for the study. The group was divided into two groups, where one was given 600 mg of ashwagandha extract daily and other was told to hit the gym without the supplement. The group that had the ashwagandha extracts showed 1.5-1.7 times increase in muscle strength and 1.6-2.3 times more increase in muscle size.

Enhances fertility: According to the study published in the Fertility And Sterility Journal, ashwagandha extract has the capability of enhancing fertility, especially in men. The study was conducted with 75 men who were having fertility issues for a period of three months. The individuals were given a daily dose of 5g of ashwagandha at the end of the study, the participants saw an increase in both sperm count and the quality of sperm.

Lowers blood sugar levels: A study published in the Indian Journal Of Experimental Biology established that ashwagandha has the properties to lower the blood sugar levels as well. For the study, individuals with type 2 diabetes were given a daily dose of 3g of ashwagandha. The dose was spread out for 2-3 times in the day and at the end it showed that ashwagandha lowered their fasting sugar levels as good as oral diabetes medication did.

Improves memory: Journal Of Dietary Supplements published a study which claimed that including ashwagandha in our daily diet has the capability of boosting various aspects of cognitive functioning. The study was conducted for 8 weeks where 50 volunteers consumed 300mg of ashwagandha twice a day. The results showed an improvement in general memory, task performance and attention.