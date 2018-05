“Hunger is caused by the release of ghrelin, a hormone that sends signals to the brain telling it that the body needs more food for sustenance. Leptin, however, is the hormone that tells the brain that the body is full, thus eliminating those hunger pangs,” says Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness.

Below, Manjari Chandra lists out 5 foods to keep your hunger at bay:

Nuts: Nuts of all varieties are high in monounsaturated fatty acids. Those are the “beneficial” fats. This is particularly true of pistachios, fox nut, almonds and walnuts. The hunger-suppressing effects happen relatively quickly, within 30 minutes of consumption.

Beans and other legumes, like pulses: Are a rich source of dietary fibre and protein. Dietary fibre is known to regulate the digestive process, and boost the production of cholecystokinin, which can inhibit the secretion of gastric juices, essentially slowing down the digestive process keeps you fuller for a longer time.

Avocado: When it comes to unsaturated fats, avocados are a great choice, as they are a very effective way to curb hunger and deliver all the nutrients that a body needs. Unsaturated fats send a signal to the brain that it is full, while also helping to balance cholesterol and promote weight loss. Avocados are rich in a fat known as oleic acid. It causes nerve fibres in the gut to send early satiety signals to the brain. That means you feel full fast and end up eating fewer calories.

Popcorn: It’s truly energy dense, plus there’s the volume effect. All that fibre fills you up, keeping snacking urges at bay.

Big salads: Toss up a salad with lettuce, beans, broccoli and other greens. Add flax, chia and hemp seeds. A little dressing keeps you full for longer. Choose from yoghurt-based dressings, vinegar, cold-pressed oils, herbs and warm spices. Greens are a great source of phytonutrients. They help regulate blood sugar during the day and are packed with fibre and water. Seeds are all rich in fibre and work well in salads, they take longer to digest so they keep you full for longer. Seasonal fruit and vegetables improve taste and satiety.

