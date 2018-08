Did you know that there are nearly 400 viruses that could attack you at any given point of the day? When we talk about low immunity, illness, flu, influenza, cough and cold we are hinting at various viruses around us. Simply put, this means you are low on immunity but highly vulnerable to fall prey to viruses too. What do you do then? Keep popping pills? NO. Just go the natural way and consume these 5 antiviral herbs as a routine.

What are antiviral herbs?

These are herbs that inhibit the growth or development of viruses. They treat infections and are typically harmless. Apart from this, they boost your immunity by allowing the body to fight viral pathogens. Here are 5 of them:

Garlic: You may have heard that having a clove or two of garlic on an empty stomach has multiple benefits. It has antiviral properties that help in killing countless micro-organisms that are responsible for the rarest or the commonest of infections like that of tuberculosis, herpes, pneumonia etc. Ginger: That ginger-masala chai is as healthy as yummy. Yes, ginger has various properties that helps in keeping your body warm, alleviates pain, lowers inflammation, cleans the lymphatic system and even breaks down the accumulation of toxins. All in all, it has excellent health properties. Tulsi: Tulsi or holy basil leaves are a personal favourite. Mainly because they act as antibiotic, germicidal and disinfectant agents, which means they can protect us from bacteria and viruses. Oregano: Seems like sprinkling oregano on your pizza has been super healthy. Oregano helps in reversing viral infection, fights allergies, parasites, tumours as well as inflammation. Licorice roots: This is known to provide relief from cough and sore throat. It is also excellent to treat a leaky gut. This is an adaptogenic herb which means that it helps in reducing stress too. Moreover, this root also helps in balancing cortisol levels and improves acid production in stomach.

Now when we say consume, you need not necessarily consume them in the form of raw herbs. One of the best alternatives is to infuse them in teas or give them as tadka (tempering).

Image Source: Shutterstock