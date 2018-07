In case you are experiencing increased shortness of breath, continuous coughing, increasing breathlessness, wheezing and tightness in the chest, its time you see a pulmonologist as you may have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Ranging to many kinds, COPD is an umbrella term for progressive lung diseases that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma. Exposure to tobacco smoke, dust and chemicals, fumes and burning fuels along with genetic and age-related factors can cause COPD. While it is still incurable, there are several ways of monitoring and managing COPD and improving breathing. Diet plays a special role in effective control of the condition. Here is a list of foods that you should stay away from to fight COPD efficiently.

Cold cuts and cured meats: Bacon, cold cuts, ham, hot dogs and any other cold cut sandwich meats containing nitrates as additives should be avoided, especially when you are suffering from COPD. The nitrates enhance the infection of lungs and worsen your condition.

Salty foods: For COPD, a heavy salt diet is a bane. Reason, salt makes you retain water in the lungs, making breathing more difficult. You can try out other flavour, herbs and spices, replacing salt.

Dairy products: Dairy products like yogurt, ice cream, cheese, butter and milk should not be consumed if you are suffering from COPD. Reason, milk increases mucus production and those suffering from COPD often experience an increase in mucus. You can try out almond and soy milk, instead.

Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, radishes are cruciferous veggies that leads to excessive gas and bloating. For people with COPD, excessive gas and bloating can be harmful as they will lead to more difficulty in breathing.

Fried foods: You need to avoid these as fried foods too can cause gas and bloating. Also, eating fried foods like French fries, onion rings, fried chicken and fish leads to weight gain that creates more pressure on the diaphragm bringing in more difficulty to breathe.

Carbonated beverages: They are a big no if you have COPD. Apart from causing abdominal pressure and bloating, these beverages like carbonated soft drinks, sparkling waters, beer, sparkling wines also make you dehydrated which is not suitable for your body, especially when you are suffering from COPD.

Sulfites: You should keep away from sulfites that are added to foods and drinks like shrimp, potatoes, wine, beer and certain medicines for maintaining shelf life and appearance. Sulfites narrow down your bronchial tubes if you have breathing troubles.

Foods causing heartburn and acid reflux: Any food leading to heartburn and acid reflux like citrus fruits, fruit juices, tomato sauce, chocolate and coffee should be avoided as heartburn and acid reflux in the body have been found to worsen COPD.

Image Source: Shutterstock