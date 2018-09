This starchy sweet-tasting vegetable is not just the food for your fast days! They are a rich source of fibre and contain a whole array of vitamins and minerals that include iron, calcium, selenium, B vitamins and vitamin C which are good for your overall health. And talking of the ever-so-important antioxidants, it has beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A when eaten.

And to add to the benefits, 80g of sweet potato, that’s one medium-sized potato, counts for one of your five-a-day, which means eating a minimum of 400g of fruit and vegetables every day.

Reduces risk of cancer: Fruit and vegetables that are high in antioxidants have been shown to fight the free radicals that cause cancer. And studies have suggested that the antioxidants in the peel of sweet potatoes, especially the purple variant, may help reduce the oxidation process which breeds free radicals, which reduces the risk of cancer.

Good for digestion: Fibre promotes a healthy digestive system, and several researches, conducted on animals, have shown that the high phytosterol content in sweet potatoes have a protective effect on the digestive system. They are important source in the preventing and managing duodenal and gastric ulcers.

Can help manage type 2 diabetes: Though it needs more studies to prove, some research papers have shown that moderate consumption of sweet potato and its leaves could help improve blood sugar regulation in type 2 diabetics.

Good for eye health: A study by Food & Nutrition Research found that purple sweet potatoes contain a specific group of antioxidants known as anthocyanins which have been shown to have a positive effect to the eyes.

Promotes fertility: For women who are in their childbearing age, consumption of iron from plant-based sources have shown to promote fertility, according to Harvard Medical School’s Harvard Health Publications. The vitamin A in sweet potatoes which is in the form of beta-carotene and gets converted to vitamin A after consumption, has been found to be of importance for hormone synthesis during pregnancy and lactation.