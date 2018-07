Consuming vegetables loaded with nutrition can eliminate the risk of a host of diseases and green beans are a rich source of vitamins A, C, and K which can help you to improve your overall well-being. They are also a good source of proteins, improve eye and heart health and can decrease the risk of iron deficiency. Speaking about flat beans also known they are broad with the green pods inside it and can help you to lose weight.

Flat beans are also rich in folate and vitamin B, which can help in blood cell development; cognitive functioning and can provide energy. The beans are a very rich source of dietary fibre (66% per100g RDA) which acts as a bulk laxative. It also reduces blood cholesterol levels by decreasing re-absorption of cholesterol binding bile acids in the colon. Broad beans are one of the finest sources of minerals like iron, copper, manganese, calcium and magnesium which can help you to strengthen your immunity. 4 reasons to make green beans your favorite vegetable

Try this recipe

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur dishes out a mouthwatering recipe to help you to stay in top shape. Do try it!

Flat beans with potato sabzi

Ingredients

• ½ kg Flat beans

• 1 medium potato, peeled and chopped into small pieces

• 1 teaspoons cumin seeds

• 1 Pinch of asafoetida (hing)

• 2 teaspoons coriander powder

• 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

• ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon mango powder (amchoor)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon to taste

Method

• Wash the beans and remove the strings from the beans. Then, chop them into small pieces.

• On medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon oil in a non-stick frying pan and add cumin seeds, asafoetida and fry them for until the cumin seeds become dark brown.

• Add coriander powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder and mix all the spices together in the oil and fry it.

• Add chopped beans, chopped potatoes and salt, and mix them with the spices, stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes, add ½ cup of water, cover the pan and cook on low heat for 20 to 25 minutes or until beans become tender and firm.

• Stir periodically so that masala coat the beans. Add water if required.

• Once the beans become tender, sprinkle mango powder and 1 tablespoon of oil over the beans and mix, and fry.

• Keep turning the beans around for 5 minutes or until masala becomes brown, turn the stove off.

Serve piping hot.

