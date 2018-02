Women are always on the go – whether they are working women or homemakers doesn’t matter. For them, their health and need for nutrition comes at the bottom of their priority list. Hence it is no surprise that most women suffer from a host of health problems that present themselves in the guise of nagging aches and pains. Back pain, joint pain, general fatigue, night sweats are few of the common problems that most women suffer from. While at the onset these might look very mundane and can be reasoned to be a result of regular wear and tear, which is obviously a part of the problem, but lack of nutrition also partly triggers these niggles. Here are 10 symptoms of cancer in women that everyone should know.

However, here we bring you some superfoods that do women a great deal of good. So even if you are pressed for time to have square meals make sure you have at least some of these foods to be able to remain energetic throughout the day. Here Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, compiles the list of superfood for women:

Apples

This fruit is one of the best food women should be eating, as it improves metabolism and it acts as an antioxidant which strengthens the body’s immune system. Apples are among one of the three foods, which is most effective in reducing coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease. It doesn’t take much time to bite off an apple and munch on it. In fact, you can have an apple in one hand and keep keying numbers at your desk. This should be your favourite on the move food. Here are few more reasons why you should eat apples.

Dark Chocolates

A woman’s best friend? Well, if not diamonds then dark chocolates. Cocoa’s health benefits are underlined in the high concentrations of polyphenols and flavones, which protects the heart. It is seen that people who have an ounce and a half of dark chocolate, every day for a couple of weeks, are stress-free and feel very less frazzled. Consuming cocoa as a hot drink can also be beneficial for you as it helps to boost cardiovascular health. Did you know that dark chocolate also helps to lose weight?

Olive Oil

Olive oil helps women in lowering their ‘bad’ cholesterol and raise ‘good’ cholesterol, which in turn helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases. A healthy diet including fats like olive oil favours women from the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, paralysis and usual deaths due to high cardiovascular risks. Here is a guide on how to choose the right olive oil for you.

Oats

Eating a healthy diet, which includes fibre- rich whole grains, oatmeal and proteins can help women cope with the odds of developing type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Oatmeal helps women to lose weight in an easier way, eating oats keeps one full. It slows down the emptying of the stomach and increases the satiety hormone.

Avocados

These also known as butter fruit, are rich in monounsaturated fat, which helps women to nourish their skin, nails and hairs. The content of lutein, also adds to the improvement of eyes. These are also very high in potassium, which aids in lower blood pressure.

Image source: Shutterstock