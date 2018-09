Stomach ulcers are a type of peptic ulcer which are caused by acid in the stomach and are very painful. And one of the most common cause of these is the bacterium, Helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori. They can also occur due to the overuse of painkillers, such as aspirin, and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen (Naprosyn). Generally treated by antibiotics, you can have these foods to treat the disease.

Probiotics: These are the living bacteria and yeast that provide healthy and important microorganisms to your gut. They are present in many common foods, particularly fermented foods. These include buttermilk, yogurt, miso, kimchi and kefir. Various studies have shown that probiotics may be helpful in wiping out H. pylori.

Honey: It’s not simply sweet. Honey contains up to 200 elements, including polyphenols and other antioxidants that help in ulcer. A powerful antibacterial, studies have shown that honey inhibits the growth of H. pylori.

Garlic: Studies on garlic extract have shown that it prevents the growth of H. pylori. Garlic has blood thinning properties as well, so you need to consult your doctor before taking it. And there is a bitter after taste which people don’t like about garlic, and that’s why you can go for supplements as well.

Cranberry: Some studies have shown that cranberries help in decreasing urinary tract infections by preventing bacteria from settling on the walls of the bladder. Studies have also shown that cranberry and cranberry extract may help to fight H. pylori. Thought there are no specific amount of consumption that’s been associated with relief but consuming it too much may cause stomach and intestinal discomfort due to its high sugar content. Limit your intake accordingly.

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains: A diet which is heavy on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is not only good for your overall health, but according to Mayo Clinic, a vitamin-rich diet can help your body heal ulcer. Antioxidant polyphenols have the ability to protect you from ulcers. And polyphenol-rich foods like flaxseed, Mexican oregano, dark chocolate, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, elderberries, and blackberries are best to have for overall health benefit as well.