Kale is known as the powerhouse of nutrients. The kale is a magical leafy green veggie which is jam-packed with vitamin A, K and C. It is also loaded with antioxidants and can help you to keep cancer, inflammation and heart diseases at bay. The kale is packed with vitamin C which can save you from the harmful radiations of the sun as the low amount of vitamin C can affect your skin health as it can weaken your collagen fibres.

Furthermore, intake of it can improve your vision. So, just start consuming kale on a regular basis and you will surely stay fit and fine. Along with health benefits, kale also can be beneficial for your skin and hair. Yes, we are not kidding! So, if you wish to look radiant and young and want lustrous hair, just eat kale. Since kale contains vitamin C, it can boost your skin health. Kale is abundant in vitamin A and deficiency of vitamin A can negatively impact your sweat and oil glands. Here, we list out the skin and hair problems which it can tackle.

Skincare

It can detoxify your skin from within

Kale and kale juice can enhance your skin health. As per a study, drinking kale juice can help you to banish wrinkles. Kale is loaded with antioxidants and can detoxify your skin as the kale juice acts as a good cleanser. You can also wash your face with kale juice.

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

The antioxidants present in kale juice can slow down your ageing process. It can also protect free radical cells damage to the skin. Just stock up kale and include it in your salads, sabzi, curry and so on.

Diminishes dark circles

Kale is loaded with vitamin K which is essential for the functioning of our body. It aids in blood clotting, can reduce pigmentation and can banish dark circles. So, if you happen to spot dark circles, just consume kale juice or apply it on the affected area.

Hair care

Fights dandruff

The kale carries iron which can help you to take care of your mane. It can help you to maintain the elasticity of your hair. It can strengthen your hair and the antioxidants present in it can keep dandruff at bay. You can wash your hair with kale juice and then shampoo your hair.

Promotes hair growth

Kale juice can be beneficial for your hair and your hair may grow at a faster rate.

