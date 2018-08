Yes, eggs are extremely nutritious. They’re amazing in taste and very good for you but what if we told you that somebody could be allergic to eggs? Simply explained, if you are allergic to eggs, your body’s immune system mistakenly considers egg proteins to be harmful and hence, tries to fight it- causing an allergy. Now since your body thinks of eggs to be harmful, it produces chemicals such as histamine that result in visible allergy. You could either have an allergy to egg whites, yolks or both.

Symptoms

One of the following or more symptoms will be seen if you have an egg allergy. You could get an allergy even if you don’t eat it. It could even be because of touching eggs.

Rashes or hives. Eczema. Sneezing. Swelling. Stomach pain. Red eyes. Nausea. Vomiting Complete aversion from egg and egg products (especially in case of kids) Diarrhea

Causes

Almost anybody can develop an egg allergy at almost any age. However, children are more prone to this allergy than adults. For instance, according to the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI), up to 2 percent of kids in the United States have an allergy to eggs. This could be so because children, in general are more prone to food allergies than adults.

Some people who are more prone to this allergy include-

Children (6-15 months of age) Children suffering from eczema. People with a family history of such allergies.

What are the alternatives?

Eggs are used in various products like mayonnaise, breads, pancakes etc. But when you quit having eggs, you don’t necessarily have to quit eating your favourite foods. Add these instead to make them:

Chia Seeds. Flax seeds. Apple sauce. Baking soda and vinegar. Banana puree.

Image Source: Shutterstock