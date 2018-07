Those panic attacks that you encounter each time your boss calls you or those nervous breakdowns you experience during exams are all signs that you suffer from anxiety. Your constant breakdowns, stress induced headaches or even increased blood pressure could be a sign of anxiety. Worry not, for now just prep with a cup of yogurt to cool down while you read this. Yes, according to research there are certain kinds of foods, which include yogurt that can help in calming your anxiety.

What is anxiety?

According to the American Psychological Association (APA) anxiety is an emotion that is “characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure.” The disorder occurs when one reacts out of proportion. Anxiety disorders may have an adverse effect on our eating patterns. For those suffering from anxiety,there could be an eating problem as well.

Anxiety and binge eating

“Binge eating develops in an individual could spike the primary condition. Maintaining a suitable diet could help boost mental health, instill confidence and reduce overwhelming stress. There are several nutrients which can deal with anxiety symptoms and have a calming effect on our bodies, provided we are not eating processed and junk foods along with these natural relaxants,” said Dr Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Which are these nutrients?

Folate

This plays an important role in the synthesis of neurotransmitters which are mood regulators that help in overcoming anxiety and depression. Folate deficiency can result in low levels of ‘Serotonin’, which is a mood stabilizer and helps in controlling aggression. Sources of folate: 1) Quinoa

2) Mustard leaves (sarson ka saag)

3) Spinach (Palak)

4) Curry leaves (kari patta)

5) Colocasia Leaves (Arbi leaves)

6) Parsley

7) Mint leaves (Pudhina)

8) Asparagus (Shatavari)

9) Broccoli

10) Fish

1) Ragi (nachni)

2) Sunflower Seeds (suryamukhi ke beej)

3) Whole Wheat flour (Gehun Atta)

4) Pumpkin seeds (kaddu ke beej)

5) Poppy seeds (khus khus)

6) Cumin seeds (Jeera)

7) Coriander seeds (dhania)

8) Dark chocolates

9) Almonds (badam)

10) Amaranth leaves (math / chaulai)

Selenium “Low levels of Selenium have been reported to increase anxiety, depression and tiredness. Selenium also helps

overcome depression among the elderly,” said Dr Bhushan. Sources of Selenium:

1) Fish

2) Eggs

3) Sesame seeds

4) Garden cress seeds (halim/aliv)

5) Mustard seeds (Rai)

6) Mushrooms

7) Beetroot

8) Papaya

9) Ajwain

10) Brazil nuts

Omega 3 fatty acids Increasing the intake of Omega 3 fatty acids have been associated with better handling of stress and significant improvement in mood. “Consuming foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids prevents symptoms of depression and mood swings too,” said Dr Bhushan. Sources of Omega 3 fatty acids:

1) Flax seeds (Alsi)

2) Chia seeds (Sabja Seeds)

3) Walnuts (Akhrot)

4) Soybeans

5) Salmon

6) Tuna

7) Mackerel

8) Canola oil

9) Spinach

10) Sardines

Iron Iron deficiency might manifest in the form of anxiety, restlessness, irritability and poor concentration. Iron plays an important role in synthesis of Serotonin which regulates mood, and thus it’s deficiency is linked to development of anxiety disorders. Sources of iron:

1) Rajgira

2) Quinoa

3) Chana dal (Bengal gram)

4) Masoor dal (Lentils)

5) Chick Peas

6) Horse Gram (Kuleeth/ Kulthi)

7) Matki (Moth beans)

8) Hing (asafoetida)

9) Pepper

10) Turmeric (haldi)

