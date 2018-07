Inflammation can be termed as the body’s response to threats like stress, infections, diseases or the toxic chemicals. An anti-inflammatory diet consists of foods that reduce inflammatory responses. This diet involves replacing sugary, refined foods with whole, nutrient-rich foods full of antioxidants.

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur explains, “Anti-inflammatory diet helps in managing chronic conditions like heart diseases, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and cancer.”

What to eat: Consume dark leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils, green tea, olives, coconut, extra virgin olive oil, nuts, salmon, sardines, spices and herbs. What should one avoid while following an anti-inflammatory diet? Pavithra N Raj says, “Cut down on sugar as it can cause the body to release cytokines which are the inflammatory messengers. Say bye, bye to honey, soda and other sweet drinks and foods. Processed meats, fried foods, bakery items, candies, ice cream and alcohol is a strict no-no. Watch out on excessive carbohydrate intake.” Read: 10 vegan foods to fight chronic inflammation and pain

Now, a sudden transition from your normal diet to the anti-inflammatory diet can be a task. Often, one can tend to give up during the transition period. So, remember if you are going on an anti-inflammatory diet, talk to your expert about how should you take it forward. Pavithra N Raj informs, “You will have to alter your food habits and cut down on many things. To make your sudden shift towards the anti-inflammatory diet a smooth one, include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your plate, drink a lot of water and cater to your daily calorie requirement, include omega 3 supplements and turmeric in your daily diet and make sure that you get a good night’s sleep.”

Read: All you need to know about anti-inflammatory diet

Image Source: Shutterstock