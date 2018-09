More than half (51 per cent) of Indian women suffer from iron deficiency in the country, that leads to anaemia © Shutterstock

For the uninitiated, anaemia is a condition where red blood cell count in the body is low. A healthy count means that the haemoglobin in your blood will bind the oxygen better. A low count on the other hand will not let the body function properly, because of the lack of oxygen. And as a result, you will be tired and fatigued all the time. Anaemia happens due to the deficiency of iron in the body, and the bone marrow needs enough iron to produce haemoglobin.

Here are the symptoms that can help you figure out if you are suffering from anaemia:

Persistent fatigue

Low energy

Breathlessness

Regular shivers

Excess hair fall

Pale skin

So, here are the foods that you can have to negate the symptoms and get rid of this disease.

Green leafy veggies: The high amounts of chlorophyll present in green vegetables like spinach, celery, mustard greens and broccoli make them a good source of iron. Our body can only absorb 30 per cent of the non-heme type of iron present in these plants, so you might need to up your intake, but make sure that you are cooking these greens as the raw ones have oxalic acid, which prevents absorption of iron in the body.

Copper water: Drinking water out of copper bottle is known to be healthy and can even manage conditions like anaemia. The copper in the water aids the body’s absorption of iron. A glassful of copper water also has the ability to replenish the body with vital minerals and has properties hair loss treatment as well.

Sesame seeds: These seeds are good source of folate, iron, calcium, and magnesium and is must-have if you are anaemic. They increase your iron levels and help in the absorption of iron in the body. Soak 1-2 teaspoon of sesame seeds in water for 2-3 hours and then make a paste and have it every day with some honey for taste.

Vitamin C rich foods: Vitamin C rich foods like grapefruit, oranges, kiwi, apple and lemon are loaded other vitamins and minerals that ups the red blood cell count in the body. Vitamin C also shoots ups the haemoglobin level and helps in absorption of iron. Haven’t you heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away!