Inflammation is characterized by swelling, redness and warmth and it is a vital part of the body’s immune response. Without an inflammatory response, infections, wounds, and any damage to tissue would not be able to heal and coul become deadly,” explains Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur. Read: 5 natural remedies to get rid of pain and inflammation

“Depending on whether the reaction is acute or chronic, the symptoms of inflammation vary,” says Pavithra N Raj, who also lists out the symptoms. Watch out for the symptoms listed below.

Symptoms of inflammation include:

Redness

Swollen joint that’s sometimes warm to the touch

Joint pain

Joint stiffness

Loss of joint function

Fever

Chills

Fatigue/loss of energy

Headaches

Loss of appetite

Muscle stiffness

Speaking about the anti-inflammatory diet, Pavithra N Raj highlights, “Foods that reduce inflammatory responses are termed as anti-inflammatory. This means replacing sugary and refines foods with whole and nutrient-rich foods. An anti-inflammatory diet consists of antioxidants and foods with natural anti-inflammatory properties. She names few anti-inflammatory foods which one can include in the diet. Read: 9 foods which help fight inflammation

Below are some anti-inflammatory foods:

Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, olive oil, flaxseed oil, and canola oil can be consumed.

Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, olive oil, flaxseed oil, and canola oil can be consumed. One should eat avocados

Walnuts can be a good option

Fruits and vegetables, like oranges, tomatoes and leafy greens can be consumed

“One should watch out for the symptoms and try to include these anti-inflammatory foods to reduce inflammation. Also, take an expert advise if you are allergic to any foodstuff or have any health condition,” advises Pavithra N Raj.

Image Source: Shutterstock