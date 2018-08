Excessive drinking is extremely dangerous for your body. Consuming about 7 drinks of alcohol in a week during adolescence can increase the risk of high-grade prostate cancer in the later life, says a recent study. As per a new study published in Cancer Prevention Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, heavy alcohol intake between the age of 15 and 19 increased the odds of this condition by 3.2 times.

Those who heavily consumed alcohol early in life typically are likely to continue to drink heavily throughout their entire life, added the study. Although the condition is curable, it can become life-threatening if not managed on time.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) said, “Prostate cancer usually starts in the glandular cells and is known as adenocarcinoma. Tiny changes occur in the shape and size of the prostate gland cells. This happens slowly and does not show symptoms until it progresses further. This cancer most commonly spreads to the bones. Staging takes into account the size and extent of the tumour and the scale of the metastasis (whether it has travelled to other organs and tissues).”

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Clinical Practice (IJCP) said, “Various methods can be used for screening and diagnosis. Most important of them for screening high-risk patients is the blood levels of prostate-specific antigen. Other methods include a rectal examination, CT, MRI, bone scan. Treatment options include radiation therapy and prostatectomy.”

Since the cause of prostate cancer is not known in most cases, there is no sure way of prevention except certain lifestyle changes. Here are a few of them:

Get to and stay at a healthy weight.

Indulge in regular physical activity.

Limit your intake of high-calorie foods and drinks.

Eat vegetables and fruits each day.

Choose whole grains instead of refined grain products.

Limit the intake of processed meat and red meat.

Limit the alcohol intake to no more than 2 drinks per day.

Reduce intake of dairy foods and diets rich in calcium.

Image Source: Shutterstock